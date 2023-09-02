Sarah Collins Rudolph thinks back to 1963 and remembers the moment she couldn’t see anything – or hear what she desperately wanted: her sister Addie Mae’s voice.
It was a Sunday morning, Sept. 15, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sarah Collins and Addie Mae Collins were in the bathroom lounge area at the 16th Street Baptist Church when a bomb exploded in a back stairwell.
“Everything went dark,” Rudolph, now 72, said in an August telephone interview. “All I could do was call ‘Jesus.’ I called Addie about three times, but she didn’t answer.”
The bombing – a message of hate – tore the two Alabama girls apart. Forever. At least in the physical sense.
Addie Mae and three other young girls were killed by that bomb, but Rudolph keeps the memory alive. She will speak Sept. 9 in Fort Wayne, sharing how that day changed her life.
The tragedy was considered a turning point that led to the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Addie Mae was just 14 when the bombing killed her. Rudolph lost not only a sibling, but her right eye. She shares her story six to eight times a year across the country, and it is chronicled in a book, “The 5th Little Girl: Soul Survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing.”
Rudolph said she and Addie Mae had walked to church that day, along with another sibling, Janie. Addie Mae and Sarah were in the bathroom lounge when Denise McNair, 11, asked Addie Mae to tie the sash on the back of her dress. Just as Addie Mae reached to do so, the bomb went off.
McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley also died from the bombing.
The FBI’s website called the bombing a “clear act of racial hatred.”
About 400 people were inside the church, where civil rights activities often occurred, the Equal Justice Initiative’s website says.
The vivid past
Rudolph said her parents weren’t at the church when the bomb went off. Her mom, Alice Collins, usually arrived for the 11 a.m. worship service; her dad, Oscar Lee Collins, often worked on Sundays at a cafe many churchgoers dined at after Sunday services.
Addie Mae was one of six sisters. The girls also had two brothers. Rudolph said she and Addie Mae were close because they were separated in age by just two years.
She recalls the shared days that included hopscotch, Simon Says, Old Maid cards and singing the nursery rhyme “Little Sally Walker.” And Addie Mae liked baseball – when they could find a “good stick” and ball.
Rudolph isn’t sure what career path Addie Mae might have taken, but she remembers her sister loved to draw.
“She might have been an artist or something,” Rudolph said.
As a child, Rudolph thought about pursuing nursing. She grew up watching her mother help people in many ways. And her mom was a hobbyist, whose sewing helped generate extra money for the family. Rudolph recalls the children going out and selling many of the aprons and potholders her mom made.
“Addie always liked to go with me,” Rudolph said. “Sometimes I’d be leaving out the house and look back and she’d be calling me, saying ‘Sarah, wait.’ ”
After graduating from Birmingham’s A.H. Parker High School in 1969, the Army seemed like it might be an option. But Rudolph said she was told she couldn’t join due to having just one eye. So, over the years, she worked in manufacturing – running machines at foundries.
Along the way, she married George Rudolph, another A.H. Parker High graduate. He fields some of the initial inquiries about his wife’s availability for interviews and helps keep a calendar updated with the commitments.
A Vietnam War veteran, George Rudolph is especially empathetic to his wife. Both have post-traumatic stress disorder, she said. They’re on edge – jumpy – when they hear a loud sound.
Beyond the speaking engagements, Rudolph leads a more typical life. She enjoys shopping for clothes and shoes and viewing YouTube videos, including on vegetable planting. She watches shows including “American Greed” and crime movies, but her TV channel is often tuned to MSNBC.
Away from the home she has in Forestdale, just outside Birmingham, she participates in a church exercise class that plays Christian music.
Coming to peace
Rudolph grew up in a Bible-believing family, but after the fateful 1963 bombing, it took awhile to find a church where she was comfortable as an adult.
She and her family visited 16th Street Baptist no more than twice after repairs to that church were completed in the summer of 1964.
“I was so fearful in that church,” Rudolph said. “I didn’t want to sit in that church.”
Surgeons had to remove from Rudolph’s eyes and face glass from shattered windows at the Birmingham church. She still has a piece of glass in her stomach, discovered during one checkup.
The medical care, though expensive, was more readily available than the mental health support; Rudolph didn’t receive any professional counseling to cope with becoming a victim.
In her 20s, Rudolph said she tried to self-medicate, turning to marijuana and alcohol.
It wasn’t until she was in her 40s when her sister Janie invited her to a church that Rudolph felt drawn in again. Although baptized as a child, she went through that process again as an adult – more matured.
“I tried that marijuana and drinking, and it was time for me to try something else,” Rudolph said.
She stopped frequenting nightclubs, where she had enjoyed dancing and partying. She showed up for night services at church, joined the usher ministry and even became a devotion leader.
“I felt so free,” Rudolph said.
But that was after she also let go of the bitterness she felt after the bombing.
“That’s something that should never happen at a church to a 12-year-old child. You go to praise God, and you come out, and your sister’s dead,” Rudolph said. “One thing I had to do first was I had to forgive these guys who killed my sister.”
Initially, she wasn’t aware of how it changed her childhood demeanor.
“People at the store would ask me, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ because my face was balled up,” Rudolph said. “So I had to forgive those folks, the Ku Klux Klan.”
Justice came slowly
Rudolph also had to testify against the perpetrators tied to the bombing, sharing what she recalled from that Sept. 15 day.
Robert E. Chambliss, who had been known for more than two decades of firebombing the homes of Black families, was the first brought to justice. He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1977.
The case was reopened in the mid-1990s, and taped conversations in which the bombing was discussed ultimately helped prosecutors with the case. Thomas E. Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry were indicted in 2000 and eventually convicted at trial. They were sentenced to life in prison. A fourth suspect, Herman Frank Cash, died in 1994, the FBI website says.
Tracy D. Snipe, a professor at Wright State University, chronicled with Rudolph her story in the book “The 5th Little Girl.”
During a telephone interview, Snipe said he has had Rudolph speak at Wright State, in Dayton. They’ve also been on the speaker’s list at various events across the country, including the Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage when lawmakers go “sacred sites” that were pivotal in the movement.
After spending countless hours together, Snipe said the characteristic that most resonates about Rudolph is her “enduring resilience. And,” he added, “I do mean enduring.”
He noted Rudolph’s speaking engagements as one example, along with the medical bills encountered from lingering health issues from the bombing.
“Her struggle continues. She’s still seeking recompense for the injuries she had,” said Snipe, who has a doctorate from Indiana University in Bloomington. He’s taught courses centered on the experiences of Black people, politics, international relations and other topics.
Division, hatred remain
Rudolph isn’t sure the country has fully freed itself from the race-related divisiveness that existed in the ’60s. She thinks about voting rights challenges and the nature of some political discord, including about what’s taught in school history lessons.
And then, there are still the headlines about acts of hate and violence.
On June 17, 2015, nine people gathered for Bible study were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina. Suspect Dylann Roof, 21 at the time, was arrested the following morning and later sentenced.
The book about Rudolph’s story was released in November 2020. That’s the same year a video went viral showing a Black man dying as a Minneapolis police officer kept him pinned to the ground, applying pressure to his neck with his knee – even as he was gasping for air. That May 2020 incident was the tipping point toward nationwide outrage and protests, including in Fort Wayne, along with renewed calls for an end to police brutality and more equity and inclusion.
Just a week ago, three Black people were killed by a white man at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida; law enforcement labeled it a hate crime.
Snipe said rehearing stories like Rudolph’s about more historic incidents are still helpful because “it’s reconnecting the dots.”
The 16th Street church bombing, he said, was perhaps “one of the most profound chapters in the civil rights movement.”