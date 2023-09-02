If You Go

What: Sarah Collins Rudolph, a survivor of a 1963 Alabama church bombing to speak at South Side High School

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 9; the program will include a dance troupe and a proclamation from Mayor Tom Henry

Who: Open to the public, until capacity is reached

Theme: “Remembering. Repenting. Reinforcing; Our commitment to racial justice”

Organizer: Major sponsors are New Wave Wellness and the Northeast District of the United Methodist Churches of Indiana