A local man facing drug charges was arrested Thursday after barricading himself in a home just north of downtown for about four hours.
Police arrested Mario R. Madrid, 59, after he surrendered without incident in the 1000 block of Huffman Street, near Spring and Sherman streets.
Madrid previously was arrested Saturday on preliminary charges of felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail on his own recognizance Monday and his initial charges were dismissed Thursday. Officials didn’t specify whether the dismissal was before, during or after the barricade situation.
Prosecutors filed formal charges Thursday, giving police authority to arrest him again for the Saturday incident.
A woman called police about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, saying a man, later identified as Madrid, was walking around with knives and scissors and acting erratic, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police public information officer.
Madrid had gone inside the Huffman Street home when officers arrived. The police department’s Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called as investigators tried for several hours to get Madrid to come out. Drones were also used to monitor his whereabouts, Webb said.
Madrid exited the house without incident about 2:30 p.m.