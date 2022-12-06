A 21-year-old man was arrested today after a man was badly injured in a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne.
Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips is charged with felony aggravated battery.
Two men were questioned by Fort Wayne police after the shooting in the parking lot of the downtown Taco Bell.
Officers said they were called at 2:42 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue.
Police believe the victim staggered to the location and collapsed after being shot as he walked up to a red Ford Focus with two men inside.
Officers detained the men and paramedics took the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.