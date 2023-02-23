A 25-year-old suspect faces a preliminary murder charge in the shooting death of a woman killed on the city's southeast side Wednesday.
Police said Eric Michael Underwood-McCarrol is jailed after officers arrested him during a traffic stop at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the Julian Street and Wayne Trace area.
Officers were called to an apartment at 11:30 a.m. after several 911 reports of gunshots. They found a woman dead inside.
Police believe she opened the door for Underwood-McCarrol who came to the home. He then fled on foot, a news release said.
The victim’s husband was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.