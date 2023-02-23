A 25-year-old man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in the shooting death of a woman killed on the city’s southeast side.
Officers on Wednesday evening arrested a man they suspect shot and killed a woman on Bunt Drive, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced Thursday.
Police conducted a traffic stop near Julian Street and Wayne Trace, where they arrested Eric Underwood-McCarrol on suspicion of murder. He is being held at the Allen County Jail.
Officers were called to an apartment at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after several 911 reports of gunshots. They found a woman dead inside.
Police believe the deceased woman had opened the door of her apartment for Underwood-McCarrol, who allegedly shot her and fled on foot. The victim’s husband was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.
The homicide unit was assisted by the gang and violent crimes unit, the narcotics division, the aerial support unit, crime scene management and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.
The cause and manner of the women’s death will be released by the Allen County coroner’s office.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call them at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.