A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in a June 12 shooting on the city’s south side is expected to have his initial hearing today, possibly having trial dates set then.
Issac D. Martin Jr., a.k.a. Isaac Martin, 29, of the 2600 block of Weisser Park Avenue, was charged Monday with murder in the death of Dequavis Devonte Tyler, and he faces 45 to 65 years if convicted. Martin is also charged with felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, which carries a sentence of six to 18 months. The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has also charged him with a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the offense, which could add 20 years to any sentence if he’s convicted.
The shooting happened about 5:17 a.m. in the 5000 block of Mount Vernon Drive during an after party at a house. An argument broke out between Tyler, the host and a woman, and the host intervened, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Detective Aaron Johnson.
The woman told police she tried to get the two men apart by pulling on their dreadlocks, and the host said he was trying to push someone back while trying to stop an argument. A third witness said that after the fight between the host and Tyler ended, Tyler got a gun from another party.
The host told police he felt a pain in his hand and realized he’d been shot, according to the probable cause affidavit. He tried to run away but collapsed, but people dragged him into his car. His brother drove him to the hospital.
The woman involved in the altercation told police she heard one shot, and everyone scattered. Then there were multiple shots, and she saw a man dressed all in black with a black hoodie — later identified as Martin – holding a gun with an extended magazine and circling Tyler. Another witness described the same scene and said that Martin began firing at Tyler, who ran across the street between houses and crawled in the grass.
Police later found Tyler in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and legs and requiring medical attention. A gun was near him, court records state. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m.
Martin took off in a black SUV, and a Fort Wayne officer who’d been parked in the area doing paperwork and heard the shots pursued when the vehicle raced by him on Pettit Avenue off Oliver Street, court records state. The SUV had multiple bullet holes and the back window shot out, according to court documents.
The chase lasted a minute and 20 seconds before Martin pulled into an alley around the 800 block of Rudisill Boulevard and ran, then lay down on the ground. Under a nearby vehicle, police found a box of Sig Sauer 9 mm brass bullets that matched shell casings found at the shooting scene.
At the scene of the shooting, 21 cartridge cases found came from the same gun, and 19 of those cases were Sig Sauer brand 9 mm cartridges, according to the probable cause affidavit.
One other cartridge case police found at the scene was identified as being from the gun found near Tyler.
While in Allen County Jail, Martin allegedly directed people who called him to retrieve “an item” in a bush on Rudisill, according to court records. Witnesses told police it was a gun, which one gave to her cousin to handle.
Martin’s initial hearing was set for 8 a.m., and he’s being held without bail. He was previously being held on two counts of resisting law enforcement, one of them a felony.