A 35-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a man who died after being dropped off at a fire station Thursday.
Robert Lee Higginbotham III, 38, of Fort Wayne, was the 20th of 21 homicides in Allen County this year. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after being treated at Fire Station 1 at Main and Lafayette streets.
The Fort Wayne Police Department homicide unit took Christina Habegger into custody on a preliminary murder charge after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue, a news release said. Homicide officers were assisted by the department’s vice and narcotics unit.
The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office had not filed formal charges as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records. An Allen County Jail employee confirmed Habegger was in custody and being held without bail.
Higginbotham arrived at the station about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, driven by a colleague, according to police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb. The initial investigation led police to a house in the 2200 block of Oliver Street, at the southwest corner of Oliver’s intersection with Greene Street.
The 21st homicide in Allen County happened less than 12 hours after Higginbotham died. It was also a stabbing death.
Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne, was killed about 2:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Fort Wayne police found a man at the site who was also stabbed. He was hospitalized Friday in life-threatening condition, and police haven’t released his name.
Police arrested Floyd Bates Jr., 58, later Friday on murder and attempted murder charges. He’s held without bail and is set to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.