One of the men accused of killing a 35-year-old Decatur woman in a Fort Wayne hotel last year has asked to take back his guilty plea to a lesser charge.
Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, of Fort Wayne, also known as Jaylan Shabazz, pleaded guilty in late May to felony aggravated battery in the death of Tiffany Ferris on May 10, 2021. He was to be sentenced Oct. 14, but the sentencing was postponed. He faced up to 12 years in prison.
On Monday, Shabazz asked to retract his guilty plea. He's due back in court on Friday. Had Allen Superior Judge David Zent accepted Shabazz's plea agreement, the prosecution would have dropped the murder charge against him.
In a letter to the judge Aug. 5, Shabazz said he couldn't accept the plea agreement because it required him to testify against Terry Smith Jr., 35, who is accused of beating Ferris and drowning her in a bathtub at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Fort Wayne's north side.
In his letter to the judge, Shabazz said Ariona Paige Darling killed Ferris. Darling, then 18, died in the Allen County Jail in late June 2021 while she was held on felony charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement in an incident the Allen County coroner ruled a suicide.
"I signed my plea out of fear of losing at trial and spending the rest of my life in prison," Shabazz said in his letter. "I know the fact that I signed a plea that would ultimately send an innocent man to prison was wrong, but going along with it all the way to trial would be worse."
Smith, 35, is set to stand trial April 25 on a murder charge in Ferris' death. Smith believed she had stolen narcotics from him and used them, according to court records.
When Shabazz pleaded guilty in May, he admitted to picking up Ferris and acknowledged that she was killed later.
Smith, Shabazz and Darling took Ferris into a storage room at the hotel through a window, according to court records. Darling allegedly used brass knuckles on Ferris, and Smith also assaulted her. Then Smith bound the victim's arms and legs with tape, telling Darling to help, and held Ferris' head underwater, documents said.
Smith then tried to make the scene look like an overdose had happened, cutting out sections of bloody carpet and taking the victim's clothes, documents said.
About 9:30 a.m. that day, police investigated an armed robbery at Hawthorn Suites along Lima Road. Victims identified Smith, Shabazz and Darling as suspects and one victim said Shabazz stole his shoes.
Police collected the blood-stained shoes Shabazz left behind, charging documents said, alleging Ferris' DNA was on the swabs taken from the footwear.
Shabazz pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the Hawthorn Suites hold-up and was sentenced in April to 10 years, with three years suspended and seven years behind bars.
Smith pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced in July to nine years, with three years suspended and six years behind bars.