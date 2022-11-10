Fort Wayne police arrested a suspect in a bar shooting that wounded two people in late August.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Jaleen J. Willis, 23, about 5:48 p.m. Tuesday at Coliseum Boulevard East and Parnell Avenue and arrested him on three felony warrants. The warrants allege resisting law enforcement, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon (also listed as a probation violation) and felony criminal recklessness – shooting a firearm into a building.
Willis allegedly fired a handgun into a group of people at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill, 6179 W. Jefferson Boulevard, about 1:23 a.m. Aug. 27. Video from the bar shows that just before shots were fired, a fight began between five men and two women near the pool tables.
A man, who police later identified as Willis, passed the group when words were being exchanged and before it got physical, according to the probable cause affidavit. However, he was 25 feet away when the fight became physical.
Willis then pulled a gun out of his pants and ran towards the group, firing multiple shots, according to court documents. He then backed up and fired a last shot before running out the main entrance.
A woman who was on the other side of a half wall from Willis was shot in her upper right thigh and lower left calf.
A man involved in the fight was hit in the hand. Witnesses told police Willis wasn’t looking where he was shooting.
Fort Wayne police originally identified Willis as the suspect by matching him on the video with a photo on his Instagram account, court records state.
On Sept. 2, police tried to apprehend Willis in the 8800 block of Gulf Drive, but he sped away “at a high rate of speed” with an infant in the car, court records state.
After a 10-minute chase, police ended the pursuit for public safety.
Willis faces one to five years in prison if convicted of the criminal recklessness felony, one to five years if convicted of the carrying a handgun felony and six to 18 months if convicted on the resisting law enforcement charge.
Allen County Jail officials said Wednesday afternoon Willis was incarcerated there.
His bail for criminal recklessness is $10,000, and the bail for resisting is $2,500. He’s being held without bail for the probation violation and carrying a handgun charge.
The handgun charge was filed May 24 and has a trial set for Jan. 18-19. He’s set for an initial hearing on the other two charges at 8 a.m. Nov. 11, and trial dates could be set then.