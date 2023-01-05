A 36-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman last week was taken into custody Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced.
Christopher Shawn Moore was identified by the victim and witnesses as the attacker. The stabbing occurred about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 near the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue.
Police found the woman, who has not been identified, lying in the road.
A warrant for Moore’s arrest was issued the day of the stabbing. He faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.
In its initial news release, the police department said the victim’s condition was life-threatening. Thursday’s announcement didn’t include an update on her condition.
Moore was apprehended about 4:45 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at Oxford Street and Wayne Trace, the news release said.
Officials said Moore was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Allen County Jail.