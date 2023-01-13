Some good stewards of the environmental health of Allen County and Planet Earth were rewarded Friday.
On behalf of the county commissioners, Tom Fox, director of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, presented this year's Sustainability Awards to a nonprofit organization, an individual and two businesses.
The recipients "set an example of how to reuse, reduce, recycle and compost," Fox said. They were selected from nominations made by the public and department staff.
The winners are:
• Girl Scouts of Indiana-Michiana was cited for integrating sustainability into their mission through badge projects and camp activities, including clearing invasive species from Camp McMillen near Huntertown.
• Purdue Fort Wayne assistant professor Rama Cousik was honored for teaching a sustainable cooking class at the YMCA and practicing sustainability in her personal life through necessity shopping, food gardening, composting and preserving food through fermentation.
• Junk Ditch Brewing Co. was honored for striving for a waste-free, circular food economy for their produce and food scraps.
• OmniSource won a special Community Service award for working with the county's Solid Waste Management District for 20 years by offering electronics recycling. The program is ending because of a business shift, but it likely kept more than 4,000 tons of televisions, computer screens, stereo speakers, keyboards, radios, and cell phones out of landfills, Fox said.