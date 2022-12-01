Fort Wayne's Sweetwater Sound has announced it contributed more than $800,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations during 2022.
The company, which specializes in online sales of musical instruments and audio gear and has a local retail location, focuses its giving on groups that promote music performance and education and youth development.
More than $750,000 went to more than 200 organizations, while the company also contributed more than $60,000 in instruments and gear to an additional 200-plus schools, music programs and other groups.
The donations are "enabling students from all over the country to explore music and participate in music programs," company officials said in a news release.
"We're honored to be able to give back to the communities that have contributed our success, from inspiring a love for music in children to supporting the local Fort Wayne community," John Hopkins, Sweetwater chief executive officer, said Tuesday.
"Our goal is to help musicians make their musical dreams come true and help foster the next generation's passion for making music," he said.
Among local beneficiaries are Arts United, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Unity Performing Arts Foundation, Embassy Theatre and Fort Wayne Community Schools' b Instrumental program.
Sweetwater also supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Bridge of Grace, Easterseals Arc, Fort Wayne Commission for African American Males, Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement and others.
Although this week included GivingTuesday, which promotes philanthropy, the company's donations were not tied to that event, Brian Lavin, account executive said.
Sweetwater was founded in 1979 by Chuck Surack. The company's headquarters are at 5501 U.S. 30.