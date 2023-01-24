Taking down the Fantasy of Lights Jan 24, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Workers load light displays from Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights into a trailer at Franke Park on Tuesday. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taking down the Fantasy of Lights Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Deaths at Fort Wayne home ruled murder-suicide Woman, child found dead after Fort Wayne shooting Journal Gazette to debut Weekend Edition Local designer collaborates for Grammys collection Location of last Bandidos for sale, but owner sees hopeful future Stocks Market Data by TradingView