Two of the strong voices for fentanyl awareness in Fort Wayne will share insights with members of Congress Thursday.
Theresa Juillerat and Nate Moellering will speak before a Republican Study Committee roundtable in Washington, D.C., invited by Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd. Banks chairs the caucus, and more than a dozen members are expected to attend the meeting.
“Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans my age,” Banks said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate Theresa, Nate and other members of the community joining me at the Capitol to share their stories with legislators from across the country and discuss what Congress can do to help address this worsening crisis.”
At the meeting, Juillerat and Moellering will each have two to three minutes to make opening statements, Banks’ office told them. Then caucus members will ask questions. Juillerat said they’ll also have a minute to speak at a news conference.
Both are editing their talking points for the event.
“The most important thing is: these are not overdoses. These are poisonings,” Juillerat said. Those taking fentanyl don’t know they are ingesting a deadly drug, she added.
Juillerat doesn’t know how Banks heard of her. A year ago he mentioned her in a Facebook post on fentanyl, she said. She reached out to request a meeting, and now it’s happening.
She’s one of the founders of the local advocacy group Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy, also called JAVA. After she’d been working for about two years with parents who’d lost children to violence or crime, her son Christopher Juillerat died May 12, 2020, at the age of 23.
She had no idea how he died until the autopsy’s toxicology report was released. His bloodstream contained 10 times the lethal dose of something she’d never heard of: fentanyl.
“And then, of course, I had a million questions,” Juillerat said. She’s not sure whether her son knew he was taking fentanyl or thought it was a Percocet pill, which fentanyl is commonly disguised as.
She met Moellering and others while seeking answers. She learned that fentanyl sold illegally varies significantly in strength compared to pharmaceutical doses. She learned that lots of those her son’s age self-medicate for physical or emotional pain, which he was doing after a lot of friends died young.
Her goal now, she said, is “educate and bring awareness.”
That means education of middle schoolers and younger children, letting people know it’s being found mixed in various drugs. Despite the rising death toll, there are still people she meets who haven’t heard of fentanyl, she said.
Moellering said a kilogram of pure fentanyl can kill 500 people. It’s also cheaper to make in laboratories than drugs such as heroin, he added.
He’s director of community outreach for Fort Wayne Recovery and Allendale Treatment and became an expert not just from his contact with sources but because he’s one of the lucky ones. He survived multiple fentanyl overdoses.
The drug is marketed to youth now, and youth culture is more comfortable with taking pills, Moellering said. But his path to it was through painkillers prescribed for a sports injury that occurred in high school and continued to affect him in college.
His first surgery was in 2018, and from there the painkillers he depended on gave way to heroin. Around 2013, heroin gradually had more fentanyl cut into it. Then in 2017, Moellering had moved on to fentanyl and had the overdoses that changed his life.
Moellering hopes to give members of Congress the fentanyl problem’s scope, which increased significantly in 2020. He wants them to know how it affects families and communities and how it’s depleting the workforce. It’s the biggest killer of those ages 18 to 45, more than COVID-19, suicide and homicide, he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, deaths from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased 23% in one year to reach 71,238 in 2021. That was roughly two-thirds of the 107,000 overdose deaths the CDC recorded in 2021.
Moellering also plans to ask for a bipartisan approach to the epidemic that includes stiffer laws for dealers and treatment for users.
Juillerat and Moellering also plan to raise their voices with others Saturday at Lost Voices of Fentanyl’s second annual National Rally to Stop Illicit Fentanyl Poisonings. The group hopes to raise awareness by marching along the National Mall following a route that will take them to the White House.
Moellering said he’s spoken there before but might not stay the whole event because he needs to get back home for the Recovery Rocks Fort Wayne concert that begins at 6 p.m. that day at Sweetwater Performance Pavilion.
He added that September, being national recovery month, is a busy time.