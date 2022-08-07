Allen County officials say they have made progress on what has anecdotally been called a $100 million problem – expanding broadband to unserved and underserved areas.
Broadband inefficiencies have been on county officials’ radar for years, but work started in late 2019, County Commissioner Nelson Peters said. He once thought most of the local broadband issues were in the rural, east side of the county.
Peters has now seen inadequate broadband service touch areas throughout the county.
The Allen County Broadband Task Force plans to get every local internet user speeds of at least 100 megabits per second for downloads and 25 megabits per second for uploads but needs help.
Residents are encouraged to take an online speed test to help officials compile a map that creates a clear picture of broadband inefficiencies in Allen County. That test can be found online at www.allencountybroadband.com/.
The Federal Communications Commission has defined broadband as internet with speeds of 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads since 2015. But Peters isn’t alone in thinking the 25/3-megabits-per-second broadband standard isn’t fast enough to meet the community’s needs.
About three weeks ago, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed a new minimum for broadband speeds – 100/20 megabits per second. She said the needs of internet users surpassed 25/3 megabits per second years ago and the COVID-19 pandemic moved more everyday functions online.
Four times the current standard for downloads might seem like a dramatic increase, but Peters said 25/3 megabits per second simply is not sufficient for local households and businesses.
“That just isn’t enough, we believe, for some of the people who want to work from home, school from home, game from home and do some of the other things that they want to,” Peters said. “The goal ultimately is to get every home, every business set up with at least 100/25 (megabits per second) speeds.”
A search for funds
The Allen County Broadband Task Force has secured grants that have put a small dent – less than 5% – in what Peters said experts have called a $100 million problem.
One of the first uses the commissioners mentioned for the county’s $73 million in federal American Rescue Act Plan funding was broadband, but expanding high-speed internet is only one of four categories the money is intended for.
The task force is working on creating more partnerships with local internet providers with a distinct target in mind – securing some of the $1.1 billion Indiana will likely get for high-speed internet access. The funding will come from the $65 billion set aside for broadband deployment and affordability.
Peters said he’s interested to see how the funding will be divided by lawmakers among Hoosier communities.
“But I would be happy if they just bid it on a per capita basis where we, in Allen County, represent roughly 8% of the state’s population,” he said. “An 8% allocation of $1 billion-plus gets us close to that $100 million figure that I’m talking about.”
The commissioners will wait to hear about broadband-specific funding before committing American Rescue Act Plan money to the project. They want COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars to be used most effectively, Peters said.
In the fall, legislators are expected roll out maps that show the need. Peters said he and experts, including county-hired consultant Zack Sand of Sand Strategies, are not confident the maps will identify Allen County’s true need, however.
The task force is now making its own map. Allen County residents are encouraged to take the online Indiana Farm Bureau Speed Test to examine the speed and reliability of their internet connection.
The test will inform officials of where the needs for broadband expansion and affordability are. It will also help officials identify and secure funding.
“We got to have valuable data that really helps us better identify those holes. When we submit those, it is pretty much proving, ‘Hey, this is the need,’ ” Peters said. “If we don’t have data to back it up, it doesn’t help our case that much.”
Focused task force
The task force of local leaders in business, education, government and internet providers was formed not long before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way many people worked.
Sand, who previously was the county’s director of government affairs, said his interest stems from the economic development aspect of high-speed internet access.
“It’s a quality-of-place thing for young people like me if they don’t want to live in Indy or in the big city, wherever, they can come here to Allen County and call it home and do remote work,” Sand said. “But they’ve got to have good internet service, right?”
Chris Himsel, former superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, was not the first person to voice concerns about rural internet access to the commissioners, but Peters said he was perhaps the loudest.
Himsel realized when his wife couldn’t work from home that students in his district would have a hard time doing school from home, Peters said.
Many schools used eLearning for inclement weather and other school cancellations initially but later relied on it for safe instruction at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If residents in northwest Allen County couldn’t rely on their home internet connections for work, many students would face the same problem on eLearning days. Himsel, a former member of the task force, declined to comment for this story.
At the time, Peters thought the issues primarily affected the east side of Allen County. He’s now seen that every quadrant of the county has areas that can’t access high-speed internet.
Unreliable and inaccessible broadband isn’t only a rural issue either, Peters said. He was surprised when Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell came to him with concerns of broadband access within city limits on the southeast side.
“While I think there is pretty good coverage throughout the city of Fort Wayne, the question becomes, is there good and affordable coverage in the city of Fort Wayne?” Peters said. “I would put that in the underserved category as well.”
A path forward
The task force put out a request for quotes from local broadband providers who want to work with the county on a Middle Mile partnership, which focuses on the fiber optic infrastructure needed to enable internet connectivity in rural areas.
The in-depth application process requires many partners, including broadband technology companies, electric utilities, public utility districts and telecommunications companies.
Sand said the task force wasn’t sure how much response to expect but was relieved to receive interest from more than a dozen local companies.
Residents who have inefficient or unaffordable high-speed internet service can do a few things before the $100 million problem is addressed.
The task force has created a website that connects people to the speed test and a portal that connects residents with all possible providers that service their area.
Residents are also encouraged to apply for the revolving Indiana Connectivity Program, which has awarded $72,000 to local residents and businesses to expand broadband. The task force will continue to post updates to the website.
“I do believe,” Peters said, “there will be a point in time when we actually get to that promised land that I described.”