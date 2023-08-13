Men and women paraded across a Grand Wayne Center stage for a few minutes Sunday and lifted their hair, shirts and legs to show off tattoos they wouldn't mind getting removed.
A free laser-removal session with Removery was on the line.
As the contestants awaited judges to announce who had the worst tattoo – the panel crowned a woman's unicorn as the winner – other Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival attendees were in various stages of getting inked on the event's third and final day.
"All right, are you ready?" tattoo artist Joshua Bowers of Iowa asked client Kelsey Weber, who lay stomach down on his table. "Here we go."
The Fort Wayne woman wore headphones and closed her eyes as Bowers worked on her right lower leg, which she had numbed with cream.
"It's the only really empty space I have now," Weber said of the skin Bowers' "cartoony and fun" skull design would occupy.
Festival attendance wasn't immediately available Sunday afternoon, but organizer Quinn Hurley said the convention was busier than last year, its first.
"(I'm) happy the people of Fort Wayne came out to this event," Hurley said, noting 5,000 attendees were anticipated.
Admission was $30 for a day pass and $65 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and younger could attend for free.
More than 200 artists took walk-ups and appointments throughout the weekend.
"It's been a lot of fun," said Weber, whose tattoo-artist husband works at a local shop that participated in the festival. "It's been busy."
Lillian King of Fort Wayne secured time with Justin Nolasco of Kansas City, Kansas, more than two months ago. The pair chatted as Nolasco worked on a design on King's leg that incorporated an eastern tiger swallowtail – her favorite butterfly.
"I think it's 10," King said when asked for her tattoo tally. "Yeah, it's 10."
Nolasco said there's no question he will return to Fort Wayne next year. Nolasco was ending his first visit to the city with demand for his work.
"I can't complain about that," he said.
Organizers have held similar events nationwide since launching in the Summit City, Hurley said. Next year, the number will expand to 15 festivals from this year's four.
The convention will likely return to Fort Wayne next August.
"Fort Wayne's our hometown," Hurley said, "so we're not leaving."