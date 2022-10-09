A group advocating for criminal justice reform in Allen County held a teach-in Saturday followed by a rally outside the Allen County Courthouse.
About 15 people turned out for the teach-in at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Fort Wayne organized by Help Not Handcuffs.
The session stressed the group is not only against a proposed jail site in southeast Allen County.
Members also want to educate the community about the disproportionate impact of incarceration in the United States on people and communities of color.
The event was organized by the Rev. Timothy Murphy of Plymouth Congregational Church and Paul Ricketts, a member of Trinity Episcopal who is on the board of the National Episcopal Peace Fellowship. They said the ultimate goal is to change the culture to a “care first, jail last” model.
They pointed to statistics that show America tops most other countries in the percentage of people it incarcerates, the number of people jailed and the length of sentences imposed. Murphy said that in the United States, about 700 out of every 100,000 people are incarcerated.
A 2021 Prison Policy Initiative report put that number at 664 per 100,000 population. The same report shows that Indiana’s incarceration rate is higher – 765 per 100,000 people.
The U.S. incarceration rate is higher than in Russia, Iran and China, Murphy said, a claim backed by the latest Prison Policy Initiative report. Those countries’ incarceration rates per 100,000 population are listed as 329, 228 and 121, respectively.
“We have more people locked up than China,” he said. “Than China!”
Participants said in small group sessions that while that statistic is shocking, it didn’t surprise them. They also said they weren’t surprised when statistics were presented that showed U.S. incarceration is highest among Blacks.
Although Blacks represent 14% of the U.S. population, they make up 36% of the U.S. prison population, teach-in participants were told. Two-thirds of those behind bars at all levels are people of color, including Blacks, Latinos and others. Statistics show 1 in 17 white men will be incarcerated at some point in their lives, while for Black men it is 1 in 3 and for Latino men, it’s 1 in 9.
Teach-in organizers, who would like to share their presentation with other community groups, said people with nonviolent drug offenses make up almost half of those currently incarcerated. Although drug use among whites is equal to or higher than among Blacks, almost half of people incarcerated for nonviolent drug use are Black, they said.
Rally participants, who numbered about 20, held signs with slogans including “Together We Call for Care Not Incarceration” and “Direction Not Detention.” Pastor Karen Staton of Destiny Life Center, Fort Wayne, spoke to those gathered at the rally.
Staton said the roots of the incarceration problem lie in the decades since the 1970s, when members of the Black community were marginalized as jobs – especially the manufacturing jobs they had held for years – disappeared practically overnight.
“They were just trapped,” she said of urban community members. Their neighborhoods devolved into areas infiltrated by drugs and crime.
Asked for what alternatives to incarceration might look like at the teach-in, some participants mentioned better mental health and addiction support organized in conjunction with community providers.
One participant, Christer Watson, said offenses should be examined to determine whether they should include any time in jail.
Watson, a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne who formerly taught at Manchester University, had his analysis of Allen County jail inmates’ official reasons for incarceration published as an op-ed last week in The Journal Gazette.
“We do not just need a new jail,” he said Saturday. “We need another way of dealing with offenders.”