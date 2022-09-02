The Allen County commissioners didn't have anything to say about the proposed new county jail today, but opponents — including a Fort Wayne city councilman and East Allen University teacher — had plenty to say.

The commissioners have added Allen County Jail updates to their weekly public meeting agendas to keep the public informed on the progress to address issues at the current facility. Commissioners President Nelson Peters said he didn't have anything to share about the jail, and his fellow commissioners, Rich Beck and Therese Brown, agreed.

The commissioners are required to address the conditions at the jail following a federal court order. The commissioners have said the only way they can do something about the overcrowding and understaffing issues is to build a larger confinement facility.

The commissioners are looking at three locations, but the only option they currently own is at 5080 Adams Center Road, the home of the Allen County Sheriff's Department Training Facility. The other locations have not been named because of ongoing negotiations.

Tony Borton of the Help Not Handcuffs advocacy group was the first to speak during public comment.

"Somebody should talk about the jail every week, right?" he said after introducing himself. "I'm going to fill in that gap this week, I guess."

He asked the commissioners to take the southeast Allen County location off the table because of the community opposition, in part because of the site's proximity to three local schools.

Derek Bethay, social studies teacher at East Allen University, talked about the negative effects of having schools close to the jail site, which the Peters has said is about 4,000 feet away.

City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, has a position with Vincennes University through which he works with local students to pursue higher education. He said parents and students in the area are "scared to death" of the possibility of the jail being placed at the southeast location.

In addition to considering other sites, Hines asked for transparency and open communication with the southeast community as the commissioners move forward.

Peters said he had a lot to think about after the public comments. The commissioners need to look into answers to some of the questions posed by public speakers, he added.

"We need to do some website updating," Peters said. "We don't know what it looks like at this point, but we will try to get some more public response and answers to questions."