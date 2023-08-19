Repaying student loans isn’t among second grade teacher Beth Calloway’s worries.
That’s because the Northrop High School graduate received a state scholarship for aspiring teachers that paid recipients up to $7,500 annually, up to $30,000 total. The dollars covered the bulk of Calloway’s expenses at Ball State University.
“I’m just glad it exists,” Calloway said of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship. “I don’t have to worry about paying student loans. That’s huge for my life right now.”
Calloway was among the scholarship’s first 200 recipients in 2017. Since then, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded nearly 1,400 additional scholarships to future teachers, including 376 this year. They are the first to receive $10,000 annually.
“Isn’t that awesome?” Commissioner Chris Lowery said of the program’s nearly 1,600 total recipients.
Isabel Nuñez of Purdue University Fort Wayne – the destination for 11 of the most recent recipients – described the scholarship as significant.
“It is a life-changing source of support for the recipients, especially at Purdue Fort Wayne, where the scholarship amounts to a full ride,” the School of Education dean said through email.
Juanita Oberley of the University of Saint Francis agreed by email. Nine recent recipients plan to study at the Catholic institution.
“It has really opened doors for aspiring young teachers by removing some of the financial worries of college they would otherwise face,” said Oberley, director of the Division of Teacher Education.
Lawmakers offer incentive to stay
State legislators created the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship in the 2016 session.
To qualify, students must meet one of the three academic requirements, which are based on high school graduation rankings, cumulative GPA and college-entrance exam scores. Recipients must meet GPA and credit hour requirements for the scholarship to renew.
Lawmakers have said the scholarship program encourages Indiana’s best and brightest students to enter the teaching profession, thus strengthening the talent pipeline.
As of June, nearly $28 million has been appropriated for the program since its inception, according to the higher education commission.
“It is a public affirmation by the Legislature that they value teachers and are willing to invest in the future of the profession,” Nuñez said.
Indiana’s school personnel job bank illustrates the demand for educators. As of Wednesday afternoon, the online resource showed 260 immediate teaching openings statewide.
The scholarship program is tackling Hoosier schools’ staffing needs because recipients agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repay the corresponding, prorated amount of the scholarship. That stipulation didn’t bother Calloway.
“I had always planned to stay in Indiana for the near future,” the DeKalb Central Schools teacher said.
Eligible schools include all public elementary, middle and high schools. Recipients may satisfy the service requirement at a nonpublic school if the school meets the definition of an eligible school as outlined in state code. A list of qualifying schools is updated annually.
Recipients aren’t required to stay at the same school for all five years.
About 90% of the 2017 recipients are either teaching or pursuing additional education, such as a master’s degree, Lowery said.
“That’s the kind of thing that I look at and go, ‘Let’s have everything we do be that successful,’ ” he said.
Program to target career changers
Hundreds of students from across most of Indiana’s counties apply for the educators scholarship each year. Demand has ranged from 367 applications to 642 – a high set in the inaugural year – but until this year, the number of awardees was 200.
That has risen to nearly 400 because of recent legislation that received bipartisan support, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
“We are encouraged by the overwhelming support from our legislative partners to grow Indiana’s teaching pipeline by further leveraging the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship,” Lowery said. “Recipients of this scholarship are driven, passionate and committed to making a positive impact in Hoosier classrooms and communities.”
High school seniors typically represent most of the applicant pool, with college students making up the remainder.
Another population will soon have access to the scholarship – career-changers.
Purdue Fort Wayne faculty members Brad Oliver and Wylie Sirk successfully worked with the superintendents of Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools to craft and testify in support of a bill expanding the scholarship program to Transition to Teaching students, Nuñez said.
Transition to Teaching programs are for career professionals who have bachelor’s degrees and want to teach.
House Bill 1528, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law in May, allocates $1 million to support $10,000 one-time scholarships for career-changing new teachers. The Commission for Higher Education plans to have the program fully implemented by mid-September, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
“This opens a lot of doors for future teachers without them accruing college loan debt and also allows them to acclimate into our classrooms more quickly,” EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said in a May 22 statement.
The next application cycle for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is Oct. 15 to Jan. 31. Applications will be available through ScholarTrack, Indiana’s one-stop shop for state financial aid information.
Oberley, the Saint Francis official, applauded the program overall.
“Any opportunity that helps to promote the training of quality teachers can make a world of difference,” she said.