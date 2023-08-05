Kayla Knuth and Dhruvika Dey had less than 24 hours to practice their paddling skills, but their tasted victory in the seventh annual Fort Wayne Dragon Races.
"Our teamwork pulled through," Dey said. "I had fun ... it was nice to work as a group."
The Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races took place at Promenade Park on Friday and Saturday, when 11 teams raced down the St. Marys River. In addition to races, the event also had activities like Tai Chi, dragon puppet construction and a concert for visitors.
Sarah Umbdenstock, program coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne, said the Chinese Friends and Family Association provided activities during the event.
"There's something for everybody," she said. "It's a great reason to bring the community out and not only focus on cultural awareness, but also to see the spirit of team competition."
She said it's great to see community members at the event each year, and the organization has been trying to build on it since it started in 2018. It's only gotten bigger and more entertaining each year, she said.
Umbdenstock didn't know exactly how many people attended the two-day Dragon Boat Races, but she said there were hundreds of people each day. It's the only time each year people can see the 46-foot long dragon boats.
"The teams are just so energetic," she said. "They're soaring through the water, and you can tell that some teams are really into it and out to win."
In their first race, Knuth and Dey's team, "Infamous Interactors" from Homestead High School's Interact club, placed second with a time of 1 minute, 20 seconds. They won their second race against the Pickles Cafe team with a time of 1 minute, 22 seconds.
Knuth and Dey climbed into a dragon boat for the first time this year.
"We did the boat races as a way to celebrate all we've done this year," said Knuth, a 2023 Homestead graduate and former president of the club.
Knuth said when the team was practicing, they felt like they were in over the heads, but the two racers agreed that they were proud of how they performed.
Knuth enjoyed working with the community at the event. She said it was cool to watch the boat races come together. Other teams helped the "Infamous Interactors" prepare before they raced, and they appreciated the help.
"It's also nice to see everyone come out and watch and cheer us on," Knuth said.
Bob and Laurie Michalak attended the Dragon Boat Races after hearing about the event from a friend. Bob Michalak said they had gone before, but it was before Promenade Park opened.
"The last time we came, everyone was piled on one of the bridges," Laurie Michalak said. "So, this is really nice."
Bob Michalak said the two have kayaked down the river at Promenade Park but they have never thought about putting a team together for the event.
The couple said they came back because it's fun to watch the teams race, and they think it's interesting to see the different boats.
"Some of them don't float so good," Bob Michalak said. "You hate to see them sink, but it's kind of funny."