The Allen County Public Library gave patrons the opportunity to relive their family history with scanning technology Saturday.
Allison DePry Singleton, genealogy services manager, assisted attendees of the “Pass the Story Down: The Power of Pictures” event hosted by the the library's Genealogy Center and the Children’s Services department.
On a typical day, Singleton can help patrons start their genealogy journey or overcome barriers to finding their family history. On Saturday, she brought generations of families back to life using Vivid-Pix, a program that scans photos and can be used to edit them to provide clearer images.
The group at the library's event used equipment known as the memory station, which was donated by Vivid-Pix, to take a look at old family photos and give them a new, digital life.
"The whole project was to show how you can easily and quickly scan photos and tell a story about the photo," Singleton said.
Deborah Rist came to the event to learn how to apply the technology in her efforts to preserve family history. She said keeping good quality photos can make all the difference.
"It preserves memories and family histories," Rist said. "I've found that as people get older, they become more interested and the people in the photos, a lot of times, are gone, so if you try to preserve them while someone remembers, it can be helpful."
Val McCammon, another attendee, said she wanted to help preserve history for the younger generations in her family and praised the library for giving her a chance to do so.
"What the genealogy facility and department here offers is amazing," McCammon said. "I don't do genealogy myself but to know that I can take these photos in and and with a scan and a press of a button, I can recreate those things to be able to share them with the other family members who are not here."
She said family history is important, but something that seems to get lost easily. Through her work, McCammon hopes to preserve more than a photo itself.
"I think having a visual picture of these people gives us a sense of them and a sense of ourselves as a result," McCammon said. "I also think when we see their fun smile or their giggle or their car - they're just like we are - they're proud standing in front of their business or their car or they're a smiling baby and I think it connects us all as people."
The women emphasized the importance of keeping family history alive for future generations.
Singleton said it all comes down to the value of individual people.
"Everybody matters, everyone is important and everyone has a story," Singleton said. "Looking at that information and just trying to collect and make those stories come alive for future generations is important."
Rist said those individuals, no matter how far back in the family line, can tell people a little bit about themselves.
"I think knowing your past and your history and that people are flawed, that they had dreams, that they were just regular people and that they had a life where they enjoyed, they smiled, they cried and they lived their lives, I think that's when you see that you can relate to that in your past," Rist said. "It helps you in the future."