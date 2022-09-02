An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced today to 80 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman in December 2019.
Dawann L. Martin Jr. told Allen Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey he didn't shoot 18-year-old Dominique Taylor who was in a car in the parking lot of Villa Capri Apartments when she was gunned down Dec. 22, 2019.
Godfrey sentenced Martin to 60 years for murder and 20 years for an enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime, for a total of 80 years.
Martin is the second teen to go to prison in Taylor's death.
Superior Court Judge Fran Gull handed Senaca James, 18, an 80-year sentence in December. James had pleaded guilty to murder and using a gun to commit the crime.
Martin was 15 and James was 16 when Taylor was killed.