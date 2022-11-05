An ammonia leak was cited as the reason high school hockey teams were evacuated from SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department answered a 911 call about 10 p.m. Friday, according to Fire Chief Eric Lahey. Emergency workers arrived at 3869 Ice Way and found a faint smell of ammonia at the door, he said.
Firefighters made contact with the facility’s operations manager and contractors, who explained that a problem with the chiller required them to drain approximately 45 gallons of ammonia-saturated oil, Lahey said.
Workers drained the oil into 5 gallon buckets and emptied those into a 55 gallon barrel.
“When the oil is drained, it releases the ammonia into the air,” Lahey said.
Contractors attempted to ventilate the engine room, where they were doing the oil drain and transfer. But strong wind from the south blew the ammonia into the facility, he added.
Lahey said fire department personnel evacuated all occupants until the ventilation was complete
One parent, who asked not to be identified in print for job-related reasons, contacted The Journal Gazette to express concern about the potential damage breathing ammonia fumes might do to the teens' health.
It's unclear whether the hockey players, people attending the game or rink workers were exposed to enough ammonia fumes to trigger health consequences.
"Ammonia is corrosive," according to the New York State Department of Health's website. "The severity of health effects depends on the route of exposure, the dose and the duration of exposure. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage or death. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation."