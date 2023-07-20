Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent could barely hear the quiet “yes, sir” from a 19-year-old defendant Thursday as the teen admitted to attempting to kill a man in October.
Riley Irving pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two counts of robbery in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence. If Irving went to trial and was found guilty, he would have faced a sentence of up to 102 years.
The sentence offered in the agreement includes a 25-year sentence for attempted murder, a 25-year sentence for robbery and a 16-year sentence for his second robbery charge – all to be served concurrently.
Irving’s alleged accomplice, 16-year-old Naing Ngwe, is scheduled for a jury trial Sept. 5.
Irving allegedly shot a man in the chest last fall after robbing him and his friend at gunpoint as they drove around Fort Wayne, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Darrin Strayer, an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department. When the victim was taken to the hospital, he was in critical condition.
The two victims told police they traveled from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne to meet someone at an apartment complex, records show. After arriving, Irving and Ngwe held the victims at gunpoint and went through their pockets.
The victims said they were told if they moved, they would be shot or killed, court documents show. Eventually, they were put in a car.
During their drive around the city, Irving and Ngwe attempted to get money from one of the victim’s bank cards and demanded he send Irving and Ngwe money through CashApp, the victims told police. They then drove to the location of the shooting.
The victim, who was shot, kept nudging his friend to signal he needed to get out of the car and run, records show. The friend escaped the car and ran, hearing gunshots as he went toward a wooded area.
The second victim heard his friend screaming for help and eventually found the gunshot victim, who told him he wasn’t going to make it and asked him to take care of his daughter.
Zent oversaw the hearing and allowed Irving to change his plea. On Aug. 14, after reviewing a pre-sentence investigation report, Zent will decide if he will accept the offered agreement.
If the judge does not accept the agreement, Irving would not be bound by its terms. At that point, he would be able to change his plea back to not guilty.