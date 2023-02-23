The second of two teens waived to adult court in an April 2022 homicide in a church parking lot has pleaded guilty to felony murder.
In a plea agreement, three other charges against Aung San Oo, 16, will be dismissed, including murder, robbery and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm during the alleged murder.
Felony murder is defined by state law as a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as robbery. The double jeopardy clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted for the same crime twice, so the murder charge was automatically dropped when Oo pleaded guilty to felony murder.
Oo is accused of shooting and killing Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne during an alleged vape deal gone wrong. Oo’s agreement follows the guilty plea of another Fort Wayne teen charged in connection to the murder. In October, Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty to felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
The three met in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road about 7:40 p.m. April 6 while services were happening inside. They gathered to deal puff bars, which are a one-use vape device, according to court documents. Borror was on the phone with a friend at the time of the shooting. That friend told police they heard voices, a thump and gunshots.
Court records say video from the church showed Hit carried a backpack that was later handed to Oo and then placed on the rear end of Borror’s car. Borror then took a white bag out of his car before struggling with Oo over the backpack. Hit then picked up vape devices that had spilled out while Oo moved to Borror and shot him, a probable cause affidavit said.
Both Oo and Hit are scheduled for sentencing hearings March 27.