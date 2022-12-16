A Fort Wayne 17-year-old was set to appear in adult court today after being accused of stealing a running minivan Dec. 8 with two toddlers in it, dropping those toddlers off with a stranger and leading police on a chase.
Swa Hid, of the 3100 block of Dexter Drive, faces three to 17 years in prison if convicted of the four felonies against him. Those felony charges are resisting law enforcement, auto theft and two counts of kidnapping using a vehicle.
Hid’s initial hearing, set for 8 a.m., would be when he could receive a bail amount set, hearing and trial dates set and a public defender granted. There was no attorney listed for Hid in online court records Thursday afternoon.
The theft happened about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, according to the probable cause affidavit. The owner of the 2005 Honda Odyssey told Fort Wayne police he was dropping groceries off at a friend’s home in the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road and left the vehicle running in the driveway.
Hid told police during questioning he was riding his bicycle from GED classes when he saw the van running. He got in the van and drove north on Hessen Cassel without noticing the kids in it, and police officers discovered he’d run over his bicycle while pulling out.
The two girls still inside were 1 and 3 years old, court documents state. The van owner immediately called police when he saw what happened.
Hid told police that when he saw the children in the van, he drove them to Autumn Woods apartment complex and left them with a man with a white beard. The 1-year-old was still in her car seat, and Hid told the man to watch them until he returned, according to court documents.
Police would later find the children safe with a man who didn’t know Hid.
Officers located the minivan near Oxford and Abbott streets about 7 p.m. while Hid was driving it back to the McMillen area. Hid didn’t stop when officers turned on their lights and continued to flee from multiple police vehicles, according to court documents. He struck a vehicle and a utility pole near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Wayne Trace, disabling the Honda.
Hid continued the chase on foot but was taken down by a police dog after the dog’s police handler told Hid to stop and that he’d get bitten.
The occupants in the vehicle he hit weren’t injured, but damage to the utility pole caused intermittent power outages in the area, according to the police.
Hid is also charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, which would mean another 180 days on his sentence if convicted.