Dawann L. Martin Jr. is set to go to trial today for a murder that happened when he was 15.
He and Senaca James, then 16, were charged in the killing of 18-year-old Dominique Taylor on Dec. 22, 2019, in an alleged ambush.
Both were waived to adult court in July 2020. According to Andrea Trevino’s order filed in Allen Superior Court then, Martin was a gang member with a history of substance abuse, prone to anger and violent outbursts and “likely beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system.”
James pleaded guilty to murder Oct. 20, 2021, after his trial had begun and 13 witnesses testified. Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced him to 80 years Dec. 3.
The sentence included 60 years for the murder conviction and 20 more years due to a sentence enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.
Martin, 18, was also charged with murder and the sentence enhancement. He faces 65 years in prison if found guilty of murder and 20 more from the enhancement if the jury finds he used a gun to commit the crime.
James, in his plea, admitted his role in the crime, which happened three days before Christmas 2019 at Villa Capri Apartments & Townhomes on South Anthony Boulevard.
Police who were called to the complex about 10:40 p.m. found Taylor in the passenger seat of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. She had been struck twice by bullets fired through the windshield.
She was involved in a fight earlier that day “over the return of property and finances,” according to court documents.
On Feb. 11, 2020, James sent a letter to Gull, telling the judge that he fired a shot into the air before Taylor was killed.
He accused Martin of firing the shots that killed Taylor. He also said Martin threatened James’ life if James snitched on him.
James called Martin a “highly known person in Fort Wayne for shooting at people.”
When Martin was waived to adult court, the order outlined his juvenile criminal history. It included instances of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and dangerous possession of a firearm. The order also said “his offenses appear to be escalating both in frequency and in severity/seriousness.”
The trial is scheduled to end Friday.