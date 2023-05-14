TekVenture offered families the opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day with a non-traditional experience – welding for moms.
Jan Hamrick, a social worker, said she was surprised when her daughter Ana told her about the Mom Day event at the maker space east of downtown Fort Wayne.
“I’m like, ‘Woah,’ “ Jan Hambrick said. “Because I never would even think of that or doing something like that, but she’s done this.”
Ana Hamrick, a 2020 graduate of the University of Saint Francis, said she was excited to check out the space where she could work on pottery and other projects.
TekVenture managers took families on tours of the facility, which includes areas and equipment for pottery, sewing, electrical projects, woodworking and automotive work.
Jeannette Jaquish, treasurer of TekVenture, said she loves seeing people’s reactions as she gives them tours of the facility.
“Every time you go around the corner, it’s to a new shop,” Jaquish said.
Jan Hamrick said she and her husband David Hamrick enjoy antiquing and shopping at garage sales, so they were excited to see the thousands of items around the shops, including art made from repurposed household items.
“It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’ You just keep seeing things,” Jan Hamrick said.
Jan Hamrick said she wasn’t ready to weld Sunday, but she brainstormed multiple creative projects she wants to work on, including a wind chime with antique spoons.
Jason Presser, area manager of the Electroworx shop, said he likes to gather items that can get people started on projects if they don’t come in with an idea.
The Mom Day event was a first for TekVenture, but Jaquish said she expects the maker space will offer the event again. TekVenture has several events set up this year, including a Father’s Day event and a “Maker America Create Again” day in July.
Jaquish said she hopes the events will draw in new members to support the large facility. It’s the kind of place where people can express creativity or use tools for practicality, she added.
“That’s what is neat about here: you can create art or you can simply fix what you have or you can invent something and try to sell it,” she said. “It serves many purposes and many needs in people’s lives.”
For more about TekVenture and future events, go online to www.tekventure.org.