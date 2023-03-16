The Ten Point Coalition on Thursday night celebrated its impact through what it called the “power of presence,” citing an overall 73% decrease since 2018 in crime in the neighborhood it serves.
Lewis A. King, coordinator of Fort Wayne United’s Ten Point Coalition, said the group has made a big difference in the Little Oxford neighborhood. The area is bordered by East Pontiac, Hanna and Oxford streets and South Anthony Boulevard.
The Ten Point Coalition came together five years ago with the goal of curbing violence in Fort Wayne, later identifying Little Oxford as the group’s starting place based on crime data from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Since then, the coalition has seen a noticeable decrease in crimes like robbery, aggravated assault and burglary, according to police department data.
Nearly each year since the coalition got its feet on the ground, there have been no homicides in the neighborhood. The two years that differed were 2021 and 2022 where there were five murders, which included a quadruple homicide.
The coalition was first formed as an initiative of Fort Wayne United, a mayoral initiative created by Mayor Tom Henry that places the national efforts Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper under one umbrella.
The coalition team never knows what a night may entail, though.
Some nights volunteers are connecting residents with much needed resources in the community, making sure they have the money they need to keep the lights on or playing basketball with kids at Weisser Park. Other nights, they are defusing tensions that arise in the area.
The group also teams up with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club to see what impacts their partnership can make, all of it coming back to what they can do through direct engagement with the people living in their neighborhood.
Now, with hopes to expand, King said the group is looking for people with a heart to serve; Specifically, folks living in Little Oxford.
“When they’re out there, they’re making a difference,” King said about his team.
Every night, members of the team walk the streets in groups looking for ways to help out. He said the position requires people to talk and engage with people living in the area to best identify their needs.
Despite the reputation of the area, King said his team has experienced a lot of positivity from the community members.
It all comes down to “how to be there and how to care,” he said.
Going forward, King said he hopes the coalition will continue having a presence in Little Oxford but also expand that into the next area of Fort Wayne that needs support, wherever that may be.