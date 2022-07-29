Panel build

Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and the TenPoint Coalition work on building a panel for a new Habitat home. Pastor Lewis King said volunteers came from TenPoint's partners.

 Maya Wilkins | The Journal Gazette

Four years after its partnership began, Fort Wayne United's TenPoint Coalition and Habitat for Humanity are still working to provide homes for residents in the community.

The two organizations met at Weisser Park Elementary School this morning to do a panel build, where volunteers construct the panels and walls of a home. Pastor Lewis King said there were four one hour-long sessions with about 25 volunteers per session.

"It's amazing that (this group) is made up of people in the community who want to serve," King said. "There were many more people who wanted to support the work. ... People believe in the work of the TenPoint Coalition."

mwilkins@jg.net

Tags

Intern

Maya Wilkins is a Pulliam intern through the Hoosier State Press Association. She is a Ball State University student. She has previously covered the Fort Wayne area with The News-Sentinel and Fort Wayne Magazine.