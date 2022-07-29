Four years after its partnership began, Fort Wayne United's TenPoint Coalition and Habitat for Humanity are still working to provide homes for residents in the community.
The two organizations met at Weisser Park Elementary School this morning to do a panel build, where volunteers construct the panels and walls of a home. Pastor Lewis King said there were four one hour-long sessions with about 25 volunteers per session.
"It's amazing that (this group) is made up of people in the community who want to serve," King said. "There were many more people who wanted to support the work. ... People believe in the work of the TenPoint Coalition."