Some things never change, such as Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp’s view on who handles the city’s economic development.
Arp, R-4th, thanked Community Development Director Nancy Townsend for attending what has become an annual tradition — his proposal to cut the $250,000 line item for the Fort Wayne/Allen County Economic Development Alliance, which now goes by Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
“I don’t suspect that my colleagues will support me in this. They never do,” Arp said Tuesday. “But I will go ahead and put it forward any way.”
Arp called the chamber of commerce running city economic development a conflict of interest.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked if any members wanted to second Arp’s motion. After a few moments, Arp broke the silence.
“See you next year,” Arp said to Townsend.