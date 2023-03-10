Thatcher Makinson watches carefully as a train car passes by during the Great Train Connection event Friday morning at Foellinger- Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Thatcher says he loves trains and aspires to become a conductor.
Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
Nathanial Janssen and his mother Elizabeth Janssen patiently await the next train car’s arrival during The Great Train Connection event Friday morning at Foellinger- Freimann Botanical Conservatory.