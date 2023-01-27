Welcome to the launch of The Journal Gazette’s new Weekend Edition. Beginning today, we have moved content previously published on Sunday to Saturday, combining it with many of your favorite features of that day.
No Sunday paper will be published in print tomorrow or on Sundays going forward. The Journal Gazette newsroom will continue to cover major breaking news, sports and some local events on Saturday, but those stories will appear online only.
All daily print and digital-only subscribers have free access to our website at www.journalgazette.net. Subscribers who haven’t yet activated their digital access can contact customer service at 260-461-8519 or jgcustomerservice@fortwayne.com for assistance.
Sunday-only print subscribers have had their accounts automatically adjusted to receive the Saturday Weekend Edition. Customers used to picking up their Sunday newspaper at a dealer location can now pick up the expanded Weekend Edition beginning Saturday morning and throughout the weekend, while supplies last. The Weekend Edition, with its advertising inserts, will cost the same $3 at those locations as our previous Sunday paper.
“Today’s combined Weekend Edition includes our exclusive, local enterprise stories you won’t find anywhere else, as well as standalone Perspective, Metro, Sports, Business, Living, Home/Classified sections and advertising inserts,” Journal Gazette Publisher Sherry Skufca said.
“You will also find our Saturday puzzles, advice columns and black-and-white comics, as well as our Sunday advice page and four pages of color Comics,” she added. “We have Saturday and Sunday TV grids and highlights, sports calendars and previews. We hope readers will be pleased with our commitment to retaining all of their favorites.”
A few features that formerly published on Saturday or Sunday have been moved to other print publishing days. For example, the Saturday night winning lottery numbers will now be published in our Monday print editions, along with the Sunday night winning numbers. Curtis Honeycutt’s “Grammar Guy” column has been moved from Saturdays to Tuesdays, and “Late Night Laughs” as well as local columnists Frank Hill and Nancy Carlson Dodd have been moved from Saturday to Friday print editions.
The tough decision to cut a day of print publication was based on several factors, including rising supply and operational costs, and the difficulty recruiting and retaining home delivery carriers, according to Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers.
“We are hopeful having Sundays off will stabilize our carrier force,” Fritz said. “And for customers receiving their newspapers via U.S. Mail because of the carrier shortage, they will now get their bigger Weekend Edition, including advertising inserts, on Saturdays instead of Mondays.”
The Journal Gazette has been locally owned since 1863 and partners with Ogden Newspapers of Wheeling, West Virginia, for business functions including advertising, finance, production and circulation. News content and coverage decisions are made solely by The Journal Gazette.