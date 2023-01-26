Tomorrow marks the launch of The Journal Gazette’s new Weekend Edition, a combination of the editorial content and advertising formerly found in the JG’s expanded Sunday edition and reader favorites from the Saturday newspaper.
The new edition will be delivered automatically to all daily print subscribers as well as all previous Sunday-only print customers. It will be on sale at single-copy locations beginning Saturday morning through the weekend, while supplies last.
The single-copy cost of the Weekend edition, which will include the popular advertising inserts, will be $3, the same price as the former Sunday paper.
“All of the features readers have come to expect on Sundays – including exclusive, local enterprise reporting, stand-alone Sports, Metro, Perspective, Business, Living and Classified/Home sections – will move to the Weekend Edition,” Journal Gazette Publisher Sherry Skufca said. “And to ensure readers don’t miss any of their favorite Saturday content, we will be publishing both the Saturday black and white comics as well as four pages of the color Sunday comics. We will be running both Saturday and Sunday advice columns, two TV grids and TV highlight packages, two horoscopes and our usual Saturday puzzles.
“Sports will be publishing two days of TV and radio schedules, as well as our usual weekend sports previews and the Recreation page,” she said. “Business will have the expanded Stocks of Regional Interest that used to print on Sunday, as well as an abbreviated roundup of how major stock indices and some commodities closed on Friday.”
A few features usually found on Saturday are shifting to another day of publication, especially on the Perspective and Opinion pages. “But we will be retaining all local columns,” Skufca said. “And the Saturday night lottery drawings will now appear in print on Monday, along with the results of the Sunday night drawings.”
And although the newspaper will no longer be printing a Sunday edition, newsroom staff will continue to cover breaking news and sports on Saturday, Skufca said. That information will now publish on the journalgazette.net website, which is free to all daily print and digital subscribers.
Readers can also sign up for free newsletters, with links to the latest daily headlines and breaking news alerts. Specialty newsletters available include Statehouse Scoop, Schools and Education, Komets, Events and Entertainment, Crime and Courts, Opinion, Food, Coronavirus and History Journal.
As explained when the combined edition was announced last week, the decision to give up a print publication on Sunday was the result of several factors, including increasing operational costs and difficulty recruiting and retaining home delivery carriers.
“This will save us in newsprint and pressroom supplies, delivery and related costs,” said Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers. “And we are hopeful the one day off each week will stabilize our carrier force.”
For those subscribers receiving their newspapers through the mail because of the carrier shortage, the expanded Weekend Edition means they will now receive their bigger newspaper and the accompanying advertising inserts on Saturdays with their regular mail delivery instead of Monday, she said.
Although there will be some expense reductions from dropping a day of print publication, no staff reductions are expected due to the transition to a Weekend Edition.
“The new Weekend Edition will be a significant content upgrade over our previous Saturday editions,” Fritz said. “And, of course, our newsroom will continue to provide coverage over the weekend on journalgazette.net. I think that when readers have an opportunity to check out the Weekend Edition tomorrow, they will be pleased.”
Help is available for daily print subscribers wishing to activate their free online subscription to The Journal Gazette’s e-edition, a digital replica of the printed newspaper, and the JG website by calling 260-461-8519 or by emailing jgcustomerservice@fortwayne.com.
The Journal Gazette has been locally owned since 1863 and partners with Ogden Newspapers in Wheeling, West Virginia, for business functions including advertising, finance, production and circulation. Newsroom content and coverage decisions are made solely by The Journal Gazette.