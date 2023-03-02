The sweet sounds of shopping

Bob Criswell tickles the ivories at Von Maur, creating a relaxing atmosphere for shoppers Thursday, as the music can be heard throughout the store. Criswell has been playing the piano for roughly 80 years, and his talents can be heard every Thursday and every other Sunday at Jefferson Pointe.

 Jennifer Barton | For The Journal Gazette

