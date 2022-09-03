AUBURN – If old fogeys are what comes to mind when you think of who might attend a giant classic car auction, meet Micah King and E.J. Sullivan.
The two volunteers – King, 16, and Sullivan, 15 – at Worldwide Auctions' sale Saturday in Auburn are nuts about cars. Older cars.
"I'm not quite as crazy as him," Sullivan, a Fort Wayne resident, said of his friend and fellow soccer player. "I think old cars are cool. I like the history of them and the way they look."
King, of Waterloo, said he's already caught the vehicle restoration bug. He started small, with a Massey Ferguson tractor, which he recently took to a tractor show in Portland. But cars are likely in his future.
"I love every single type of old car. They're the coolest, and they will run thousands of more miles," King said.
Saturday morning, the two were wandering among scores of juicy rides from yesteryear during the preview hours of Saturday's auction at Kruse Auction Park.
The most pricey autos – including a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 Sport Phaeton featured in the 1974 movie “The Great Gatsby” – weren't to go on the block until Saturday evening. Those babies were predicted to go for six and seven figures.
Beginning at 1 p.m., auto memorabilia, including vintage neon advertising signage, were auctioned. Cars followed, with some more affordable vehicles up for grabs.
Ten grand, for example, bought a sporty orange 1962 Daimler SP250, with a removable top. A 1930 Model A delivery truck went for $19,500, and a 1965 Ford Thunderbird hardtop sold for $31,000.
Some pricier pieces also went during the afternoon – and a pristine white Kaiser Darin Roadster with pocket doors – yes, they slide back into the frame when opened – went for $91,000. A black 1986 Porsche 930 Turbo climbed quickly to $100,000, when it set off a frenzy of bidding before it topped out at $150,000.
The prices of the top autos are expected to be reported today.
King said he'll be a car person for life.
"I wish I had a collection," he said, "that I could just go out and get in a car and drive it around whenever I want."