Fort Wayne is under a wind advisory following Friday's storm that hit northeast Indiana with high gusts and rain – and possible tornadoes.
The area could experience winds as high as 50 mph through 6 p.m. today, said Kyle Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana. There also is a 40 percent chance of rain and snow, he said.
Survey teams will be inspecting Allen, Wells, Grant and White counties for damage to confirm if funnel clouds touched down.
"We'll be looking for downed trees, power lines and other structure damage," Brown said.
About an inch of rain fell at Fort Wayne International Airport and wind gusts were as high as 68 mph on Friday.
The storm left more than 5,500 customers without power in Allen County, according to Indiana Michigan Power's outage map.
I&M has not provided a restoration time.