Crowds cheered Saturday as a crane released 2 tons of plastic ducks into the St. Mary’s River for the 34th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race fundraiser for Stop Childhood Abuse and Neglect.
For the second year, the duck race took place at Promenade Park, a location that Whitney Craig, SCAN’s marketing and communications director, said has been a success.
“We just love having it at the new park with its central viewing,” she said.
In addition to the main event, there were also family-friendly activities at the fundraiser, including food trucks, face painting and a DJ playing music.
Ducks could be bought online until Friday at 5 p.m. and in-person until 11:30 a.m. Saturday – half an hour before the toys would be released into the water. A single duck cost $5, and five cost $20.
Craig said there were about 15,000 ducks floating in the water Saturday.
The first five finishers were awarded prizes, with the first-place winner receiving $5,000. SCAN announced Saturday that Sarah Beiswanger was the overall winner after buying her ticket the day of the race.
“People don’t expect to hear that the duck drop is as cool as it is,” Craig said. “We hear things like, ‘Wow there really is 2 tons of ducks going into the water.’ … They also just enjoy the time it gives them to spend with their families.”
Suzy and Matthew Savage arrived at Saturday’s fundraiser with their son Lincoln right around 10 a.m. The couple said they’ve heard about the duck race for years and bought five ducks from SCAN through an event at Kiddie Academy.
“I don’t have too many friends who have actually been,” Suzy Savage said. “That’s part of the reason why we wanted to come. … Especially because it supports SCAN, that’s a good reason to come down.”
The Savages said they were excited to watch the 15,000 plastic ducks drop into the river, but they said Lincoln was going to enjoy it most.
“He’s going to be just over the moon watching it happen,” Suzy Savage said.
Many viewers watched the race from the lawn of Promenade Park but some, including Lisa and Austin Rodenberg, chose to watch the ducks drop from the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail. The canopy was less crowded during the event, and the couple said it was exciting to watch the ducks drop from higher up.
“You got to watch it actually drop and everything,” Lisa Rodenberg said. “It was pretty cool.”
She added she’s been coming to the duck race for about eight years and bought 10 ducks this year.
This was Austin Rodenberg’s first year.
“It’s pretty cool,” Austin said. “It’s always nice to take advantage of the park.”
Like Austin Rodenberg, this was Kevin Coyne’s first time attending the duck race. However, he was working as a volunteer at the event Saturday.
Coyne said his wife works at SCAN and that’s how he got involved with the event. He greeted people at the entrance to Promenade Park and gave them suggestions on what they could do.
“I just get to show people what we have to offer in the community and a way for the kids to have fun and enjoy the park,” he said.