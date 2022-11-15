Tens of thousands of mink escaped a Van Wert County farm overnight after vandals destroyed a fence, police said today.
The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occurred early Tuesday, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said.
Approximately 25,000 to 40,000 mink escaped from their cages after a fence was destroyed
The sheriff warned local residents and area farmers that mink are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers.
Mink have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish, Riggenbach said.
The incident remains under investigation. Several Agencies assisting in the investigation are the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Department of Transportation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-7867. Callers can remain anonymous when providing information.
For anyone who needs assistance in trapping nuisance animals, contact the following licensed trappers: David Burger, 419-203-6368 or Cody Feasby, 419-203-6238.