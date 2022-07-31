As Spanish music filled the inside of the Headwaters Park pavilion, Michael Snively said he couldn’t wait to eat tacos from as many different food trucks as he could.
“I will go to any food truck that I don’t see normally,” he said. “I see some out-of-town food trucks that I want to try.”
The fifth annual Tacos, Tequila and Margarita Fest returned to Headwaters Park on Saturday, boasting 12 different food trucks and three different bars. People of all ages were welcome this year, with adults charged $5 for entry and children entering for free.
Mercadito, Grade A Tacos and Flora Lily’s Mexican Kitchen were among food trucks on hand. Taco options included chicken, steak or vegetarian. The vendors’ menus also included Mexican favorites such as quesadillas, burritos or nachos.
Snively attended with his wife, Bianca, and their 1-month-old son, Archer. The couple heard about the event through Facebook, and this was their first year attending, even though they knew about it in years past.
Jake Slater, the event’s director, said the festival was one of the only events that wasn’t canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re pretty excited to have no restrictions at this point,” he said.
Slater said before the event he expected about 4,500 visitors throughout the day. The eight-hour festival hit its peak in 2019 with about 6,000 attendees.
Feedback from the community has usually been positive, Slater said, and people typically compliment the variety of food and beverages.
“They like tacos, but they also like their margaritas, so it’s a good combination,” he said. “It’s always nice to be able to enjoy the outdoors and downtown Fort Wayne. And people just like the atmosphere.”
Rachelle Remsick attended Saturday’s event for the first time since 2020. She said because of COVID, there were fewer food trucks the last time, so she was excited for this year.
“I still had a lot of fun” in 2020, Remsick said, “but it looks like a better turnout this year.”
Remsick said she loves seeing the various food trucks and trying different tacos. Slater said that because so many people like the food, as soon as the next year’s festival date is announced, vendors are ready to come back.
“They do pretty good with it,” he said. “They keep coming back, so that’s a good sign that everyone enjoys themselves.”