After a Saturday evening shooting, one man was taken to the hospital in threatening condition, a 19-year-old was arrested for attempted murder, a woman was arrested on outstanding warrants and a 16-year-old was arrested for possession of narcotics.
The situation started about 4:35 p.m. when Fort Wayne Police received a call about shots fired and a man laying in the yard in the 2300 block of South Hanna Street.
The situation formally ended about 9:30 p.m.
Police arrived and found the man in the yard and took him to the hospital, Fort Wayne Police Public Information Officer Paul Meitz said.
Special police task forces were called out, and officers thought the 19-year-old was still in the house, Meitz said. Officer “loud hailed” for all residents to come out, and a woman with her children came out.
Officers presumed the shooter was still inside and called inside and loud hailed more, then entered the house.
About that time, the officers found out the suspect was arrested in another part of the city, Meitz said.
Meitz didn’t have information on where he was arrested or his name.
The incident apparently started as domestic violence, and the woman is also being charged with domestic violence to the shooting victim. Names and ages of the woman and man aren’t available yet.
During the situation, officers found narcotics on the 16-year-old boy. Police haven’t publicly identified what they were or how much he had.
More will come as information is released.