Three Kings Day Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At Maple Creek Middle School on Union Chapel Road, eighth graders Alena Vith, Cali Ann Smith and Westin Smullen receive a piece of Three Kings Cake from teacher Mandi Flores during a lesson in Spanish class Friday. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Kings Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man sentenced to probation for sexual battery of 17-year-old Former Fort Wayne architect turns to art; currently oldest student at PFW Handel's Homemade Ice Cream plans shop on Illinois Road Fort Wayne police look for suspect in Tuesday shooting that killed woman Crash damages Fort Wayne church Stocks Market Data by TradingView