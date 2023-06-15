A new survey focusing on community barriers to inclusion opened Thursday, a partnership involving three local organizations to support future planning.
Amani Family Services, Downtown Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. began work on a year-long initiative called the Gateways for Growth (G4G) Challenge at the end of 2022 after Fort Wayne received funding and technical assistance to research both the local barriers and opportunities for immigrants and refugees.
The data will help the core partners compose a strategic community plan to address the concerns surrounding accessibility and equity, a news release said.
“Amani is so grateful and encouraged to work alongside two pillar organizations in our community, Downtown Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne Inc., to invest time and resources toward overcoming challenges of inclusivity for our city,” said Ewelina Connolly, CEO of Amani Family Services.
The community survey will supplement the findings from the G4G technical assistance team and ensure that all community members can voice their opinion. Inclusive methods such as focus groups and one-on-one interviews are planned for foreign-born individuals to ensure they are fairly represented.
The survey can be completed online through SurveyMonkey. Survey respondents must be 18 years or older.
The community is also invited to attend a Call-To-Action Meeting at 8:30 a.m. June 26 at Parkview Field in the Suite Level Lounge. Reserve a spot through an online link at Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gateways-for-growth-call-to-action-meeting-tickets-651268269927.