Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is doing better financially than officials expected, but Executive Director Joel Benz said that likely won’t decrease the amount needed over the next two years for the organization to become self-sufficient.
Benz remained cautious, but at Thursday’s board of directors meeting, he and his staff presented figures much better than expected. The shortfall they predicted would be $1.36 million by April reached only $204,504.
They budgeted for a loss in April, but net income was a $245,811 profit, he said.
“We’re operating at a loss, but we’re operating at a loss that’s far less than we expected,” Benz said. “We are making progress. We are ahead of where we’re supposed to be.”
In September, when the ambulance authority took over service from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, Benz told Fort Wayne and Allen County officials it would take $3.8 million and two years to recover financially. That figure included the cost of the authority buying the ambulances and equipment from the contractor.
In March, Fort Wayne’s City Council pledged up to $3 million to stabilize the authority, which provides ambulance service to the city and to some townships outside city limits. The Allen County commissioners declined to pay the remaining $800,000 but offered up to $400,000 if certain conditions are met, including forming a task force to study the situation.
Benz said the authority and county commissioners are still discussing the situation. However, his organization has not had to use any of the city’s money, which Benz thought would be needed to make payroll.
The ambulance authority has used some of the $400,000 it pays Fort Wayne for advanced life support training each year, Benz said. Instead, the ambulance authority has used the money for expenses – with the city’s blessing.
“I would like to be an optimist, but we still have turbulent waters ahead,” Benz said.
Allen County is creating fire districts instead of staying with individual fire departments, some of which rely on volunteers. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority might lose employees when the districts hire, he said.
Benz cited employing more emergency medical technicians and paramedics as a significant reason the ambulance authority is doing well financially. Having a larger staff reduces mandatory overtime, which pays employees double their usual wages.
More workers are coming, too. For 10 positions in June’s training academy, the authority has interviewed 16 applicants and plans to interview a few more, Benz said. It’s been a while since they had more applicants than openings, he added.
Benz also credited due diligence, including monitoring billing closely, for the better finances.
The new billing company, Med-Bill, had collections up to $50,000 a day in April, he said. Previously, Med-Bill brought in $45,000 to $46,000 daily, and the billing contractor before that brought in about $35,000 a day, he said.
The ambulance authority also received $319,000 in an annual Medicaid supplemental income payment in April. The organization receives four supplemental income payments from different sources through the year, Benz said.
Even with the good financial news, Benz said he welcomes the county commissioners’ idea of a task force to review operations. Fort Wayne created the ambulance authority 40 years ago.
“It needs a little bit of a revamp,” Benz added.