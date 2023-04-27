Three Rivers Ambulance Authority did better financially than expected in March, including making its payroll without having to tap into $3 million city officials pledged to help the financially beleaguered service.
Expenses are down and revenue is up, executive director Joel Benz said at today’s ambulance authority board meeting.
Carrie Henry, director of finance, said Med-Bill Corp., which handles billing, brought in almost $1 million from current and past due accounts.
Indianapolis-based Med-Bill has averaged about $850,000 a month since September, when it started doing billing for the ambulance authority, Benz said.
“Brighter days ahead,” he added.
The ambulance authority took over operations in September from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, because PatientCare was not meeting response-time requirements.
As part of the takeover, the ambulance authority bought the company’s equipment, including ambulances, for about $1 million. It also raised pay rates for paramedics and emergency medical technicians, matching the rates of similarly sized operations in other cities as part of an effort to retain employees and attract new ones, Benz has said.
Also at the meeting, Benz briefly addressed a letter from the Allen County commissioners regarding the ambulance authority’s request for financial help from the county. Both the county and the city received the same letter requesting a total of $3.8 million to keep the service running for two years while it regains solvency.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority provides service to about 300,000 people in townships outside of Fort Wayne city limits. When the Fort Wayne City Council approved $3 million in assistance last month, city representatives expected the county to pick up the remainder, Benz said.
In the letter, the commissioners offered to provide up to $400,000 – but with multiple conditions.
“I appreciate their willingness to dialogue,” Benz said. “I’m grateful that they reached back out to us.”
He expects to continue conversations with county officials on the issue.