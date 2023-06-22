Revenues are up for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, and losses are significantly lower than predicted in the budget, based on figures finance manager Carrie Henry presented at Thursday’s board of directors meeting.
As a result, the ambulance authority might not need to tap city or county funds requested this year.
“There’s a pretty decent chance we can go through without utilizing any city money,” Executive Director Joel Benz said Thursday. “There is a potential. There’s not a guarantee.”
As of May 31, the ambulance authority is operating at a loss of $213,131 for the year, Henry said. The organization, which provides ambulance service to Fort Wayne and parts of Allen County, had predicted a loss of almost $1.5 million.
Benz said the smaller deficit was achieved by watching expenses and hiring a new billing firm in September, among other changes.
Henry said the billing company, Med-Bill, brought in almost $1.1 million in May. In April, it brought in $791,013 and in March the take was $987,067.
Med-Bill’s total for 2023 is more than $4.4 million. Benz said the ambulance authority was bringing in $550,000 to $600,000 a month before hiring the billing company.
Benz expected financial challenges after the organization took over operations from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, in September. The contractor wasn’t responding to calls fast enough. As part of the takeover, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority bought the company’s equipment, including ambulances, for about $1 million.
The ambulance authority also raised pay for paramedics and EMTs to attract and retain staff. The ambulance authority is a quasi-governmental organization formed in 1983 to handle local emergency medical services. After Benz predicted a budget shortfall for 2023 and 2024, he asked city and county officials for financial assistance.
Fort Wayne pledged up to $3 million in March, and the ambulance authority has been in talks with county commissioners about financial assistance. Fort Wayne City Council also allowed the organization to retain the $400,000 it usually pays Fort Wayne for advanced life support training each year, Benz said last month.
Although the ambulance authority used the $400,000, it hasn’t requested any of the $3 million.
The outlook for next year is a $2 million increase in revenue, double this year’s prediction of a $1 million increase, he said.
In July, reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid will increase from $160 per ambulance run to $470, he said. Medicaid patients account for about a third of the organization’s runs, but the ambulance authority won’t see the increased payments until August or September
The ambulance authority’s management has been trying to hire more full-time paramedics and EMTs to reduce mandatory overtime. The staff now has 61 full-time ambulance employees. Mike Manz, director of operations, said a full staff would have 82 full-time employees.
The ambulance authority lost two paramedics and two EMTs in May, Manz said. The paramedics didn’t finish the academy, which is training and orientation, and the EMTs left to work for ambulance services.
The June academy will see three full-time EMTs, three part-time EMTs and three part-time paramedics finish training, he said. The next academy, scheduled to start the end of August, already has applications from certified EMTs and paramedics, although the interviewing process hasn’t started.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s Earn to Learn program, which pays people to become EMTs, has received 35 applications for 20 spots in the September class, Manz said.
Benz said applications for both programs came in without advertising. People found out about the programs through word of mouth.
Board member Bernie Beier said he has concerns for the future retention of employees, especially when Allen County starts its fire districts in January and needs ambulance staff. The county has a limited number of people to fill the positions, he added.