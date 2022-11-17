The Three Rivers Festival has a new director, its third in as many years.
The festival, which celebrated its 54th year in July, announced the hiring of local businessman Rick Kinney in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Kinney, who purchased the Clyde Theater in 2012 and oversaw its redevelopment in the subsequent years, was hired as director of operations after a “comprehensive” search, the festival’s board of directors said.
“The Three Rivers Festival is a staple in the Fort Wayne entertainment scene with a series of lively events that keep the community coming back year after year,” Kinney said. “I’m looking forward to serving the organization.”
According to the release, Kinney has “over 20 years of experience in event management and entertainment.”
He replaces former director Justin Shurley, who left the position in September. At the time, Shurley called the separation “very amicable” and that he and the board had “a difference in vision ... on the way the festival was to go.”
Shurley himself only served a little more than a year on the job, replacing longtime director Jack Hammer in 2021.
Hammer left the position earlier that year after coming to what he called a “mutual agreement.” However, he did not provide any additional details as to why he left the festival.
The board of directors did not comment on the departures of neither Hammer nor Shurley.
Kinney will start in the position Monday and now has more than seven months to prepare for the next edition of the Three Rivers Festival, which is planned for July 7-15, 2023.