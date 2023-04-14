Fort Wayne/Allen County
Festival theme: ‘United Through the Arts’
Three Rivers Festival officials announced Friday the theme for the city’s biggest annual fair.
The festival, to run from July 7 to 15, will feature the theme “United Through the Arts,” a news release said. The Steel Dynamics Three Rivers Festival Parade at 10 a.m. July 8 will feature the same theme.
The festival has also opened registration for the annual parade and bed races, which can be completed online at www.threeriversfestival.org/
Participants have until May 31 to register for the parade. People have until July 11 to sign up for the bed races.
John Nichter, festival president, said the event includes a full roster of activities.
“Event committees are on schedule with planning, coordinating and final execution preparation for our community’s favorite summertime event,” he said in a statement. “Festival board members and volunteers are committed to making this year’s festival a success.”
Usher honored for saving child’s life
The Allen County commissioners presented an award Friday to a Memorial Coliseum employee who used his training to save a child’s life.
Ed Reader, an usher, was working at an event in February when a child, who was choking on a piece of popcorn, tugged on his sleeve.
Reader used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the popcorn from the child’s throat.
Melanie Henkes Carney, executive vice president and general manager of the Coliseum, said in a statement that the kid later thanked Reader, and the two apparently have plans to meet up at a future hockey game.
“At the end of the game, the child came back to him, hugged him, and started crying while he said, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’ ” Henkes Carney said.
Reader, a U.S. Army veteran, was trained on how to do the Heimlich maneuver in 1961, the news release said. He has worked at the Coliseum since 2002.
Greenways to honor supportersGreenways Foundation of Indiana will host its annual awards luncheon in late April and a local man will be recognized. Jon Bomberger will receive the 2023 Outstanding Trail Advocate award, a Thursday news release said.
Garmong Construction, with offices in Fort Wayne, Evansville, Indianapolis and Terre Haute, will receive the Outstanding Corporation award.
Awards will be presented to individuals, nonprofit organizations, communities, corporations and projects that have “exhibited outstanding excellence in advancing greenways or multi-use trail development throughout Indiana,” a news release said.
The April 25 awards luncheon will provide updates on trail projects, grant recipients and other information. More details are available online at https://www.greenwaysfoundation.org/annual-luncheon.
– Journal Gazette