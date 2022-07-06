The Three Rivers Festival has canceled river excursions for 2022, saying the increased speed and height of the rivers made them unsafe to host the event.
"The decision was made because of high water levels on the river due to the heavy rainfall in the past few days," the festival said in a statement.
“Although we really looked forward to the return of this popular event, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our community and volunteers,” said John Nichter, festival board president, in the statement.
All other events will continue as planned, the festival said.