Fort Wayne's biggest festival is parting with one of its directors again but says the summertime event that celebrates the city's rivers won't miss a beat.
The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors on Wednesday released a statement confirming "an amicable separation from local entrepreneur and businessman Rick Kinney."
The statement also said the board wishes Kinney well "in his next big move."
The nonprofit festival in November announced it had hired Kinney as a director of operations. He took the position after a reorganization in October, about a month after Justin Shurley left the organization as executive director. With the reorganization, the festival also had a director of business development, John Nichter, board president, said Wednesday.
Kinney is well-known for overseeing the renovation of the Clyde Theatre, a popular event venue in Quimby Village. The theatre closed in the mid 90s; Kinney purchased it about 10 years ago.
He could not be immediately reached Wednesday.
Shurley parted with the Three Rivers Festival in September, calling the separation "very amicable" after serving a little more than a year as executive director. He replaced longtime executive director Jack Hammer, who left in March 2021 after coming to what he called a "mutual agreement" with board members.
This year's Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15. The nine-day event, with an estimated attendance exceeding 300,000, takes place at Headwaters Park. It features carnival rides, a "Junk Food Alley," Art in the Park, Children’s Fest, The Emporium, a parade, nightly entertainment, and other activities.
Nichter said the festival structure remains, despite Kinney's departure.
"The committees who plan the events and the Executive Board who oversees the management remain committed and ready to move forward," he said in a Wednesday morning statement, and emphasized during an afternoon telephone interview.
With the October reorganization, the board gave the director of operations more authority to oversee the office and ensure festival committees had supplies and equipment needed. The director of business development is tasked with managing sponsorships and some public relations functions. Plus, the festival has an administrative employee and a bookkeeper, Nichter said.
While the board hates to see Kinney leave, Nichter said the festival also has about 400 volunteers who help each year. While some events require admission fees, the festival largely provides free access to the public.
"Having this vacancy right now, the festival is still strong in the sense of our committees and volunteers have been planning for this event," Nichter said.